Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 28th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ATOS stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

