AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 6.5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.03 and last traded at $62.65. 548,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 397,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,862,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

