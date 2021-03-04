AT&T (NYSE:T) vs. Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Financial Review

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AT&T and Vonage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $181.19 billion 1.13 $13.90 billion $3.57 8.04 Vonage $1.19 billion 2.79 -$19.48 million $0.19 70.00

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AT&T has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AT&T and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 4 8 13 0 2.36 Vonage 0 4 7 0 2.64

AT&T currently has a consensus price target of $32.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Vonage has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.76%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than Vonage.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 6.42% 12.27% 4.42% Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99%

Summary

AT&T beats Vonage on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital and video advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

