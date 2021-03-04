Auctus (AUC) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $5,344.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,587,535 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

