Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 41.8% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 49.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $85.48 million and $53.02 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00467367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00069962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00077752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00455932 BTC.

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

