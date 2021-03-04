Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $70.24 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $70.24 million and $12.37 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.