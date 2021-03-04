Aufman Associates Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.53. 244,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,173. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.97 and a 200 day moving average of $330.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

