Aufman Associates Inc Has $20.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 18.7% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 477,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,466. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

