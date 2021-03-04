Augur Market Cap Reaches $307.25 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $307.25 million and $22.36 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $27.93 or 0.00057925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00777871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

