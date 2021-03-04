AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.45 on Thursday. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
AuraSource Company Profile
