AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.45 on Thursday. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

