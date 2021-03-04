Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 6.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 6,504,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,331,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.