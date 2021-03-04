Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 14.6%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s share price dropped 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 2,906,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,287,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $563.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.