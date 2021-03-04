Auto (AUTO) Trading 35.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $2,981.00 or 0.06306212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $43.52 million and $8.37 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auto has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00739655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043654 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

