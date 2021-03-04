AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.65% from the stock’s current price.

AOCIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$21.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. AutoCanada has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $23.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

