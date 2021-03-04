AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of AutoCanada stock remained flat at $$21.98 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

