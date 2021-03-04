AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AOCIF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

AOCIF remained flat at $$21.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

