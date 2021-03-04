AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 229,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.75. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$34.28. The company has a market cap of C$897.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

