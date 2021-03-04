AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$29.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$32.68. 229,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,420. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

