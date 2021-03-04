AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$40.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

