Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded down $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $265.02. 54,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,664. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

