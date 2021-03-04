Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $98,737.60 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Autoliv stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

