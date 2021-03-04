Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $41,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.33. 59,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,028. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $179.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

