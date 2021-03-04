Autonio One Day Volume Hits $705,690.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $705,690.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,215,297 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

