Autonio Trading 47.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Autonio has a market cap of $11.08 million and $823,211.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00467367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00069962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00077752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00455932 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,582,603 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.