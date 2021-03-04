AutoWeb (AUTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect AutoWeb to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.