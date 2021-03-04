Avast (LON:AVST) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

Avast stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 453.20 ($5.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,240. Avast has a one year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 499.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 510.59.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

