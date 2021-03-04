Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AVASF remained flat at $$6.65 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Avast has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

