Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AVASF remained flat at $$6.65 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Avast has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

