Avast’s (AVASF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVASF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVASF stock remained flat at $$6.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Avast has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

