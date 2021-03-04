Avast’s (AVASF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVASF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVASF stock remained flat at $$6.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Avast has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

