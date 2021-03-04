Avi S. Katz Sells 35,763 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 35,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $693,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 78,627 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,491,554.19.

On Thursday, February 25th, Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $905,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 1,350,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,927. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kaleyra by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

