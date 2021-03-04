Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Trading Down 17.7%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) dropped 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $53.86. Approximately 585,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 249,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $299.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,953,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

