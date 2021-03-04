Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 21.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares traded down 21.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $17.05. 2,017,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 694,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $967.18 million, a P/E ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

