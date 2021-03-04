Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $138.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

