Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Down 14.7%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price traded down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.39. 7,919,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 27,266,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

