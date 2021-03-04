Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Down 14.7%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price traded down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.39. 7,919,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 27,266,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
AVGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.
Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
