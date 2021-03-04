Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,517. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

