AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) is Blackcrane Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blackcrane Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,478 shares during the period. AVITA Medical comprises approximately 11.3% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned 1.43% of AVITA Medical worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 25,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,479. The company has a market cap of $495.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

