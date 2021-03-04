Aviva PLC Acquires 10,584 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $21,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

