Aviva PLC Acquires 17,193 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.