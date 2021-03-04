Aviva PLC Acquires 24,654 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

