Aviva PLC Acquires 2,975 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,224,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NYSE:GPN opened at $200.79 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

