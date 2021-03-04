Aviva PLC Acquires 8,325 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

