Aviva PLC Acquires 9,150 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in The Southern by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 724,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,508,000 after acquiring an additional 66,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.