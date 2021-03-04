Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,408.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,473.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,345.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

