Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $149.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.26.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

