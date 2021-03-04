Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 618.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,727 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.23% of Everest Re Group worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $242.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.97 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $269.59.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.55.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.