Aviva PLC Buys 2,198 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BOKF NA increased its position in FedEx by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $258.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.