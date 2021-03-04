Aviva PLC Buys 3,037 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

