Aviva PLC Buys 63,630 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

