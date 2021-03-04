Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Shares of SPOT opened at $300.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

