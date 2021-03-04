Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 42.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.