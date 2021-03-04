Aviva PLC Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

